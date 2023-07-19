Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

