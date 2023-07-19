Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.