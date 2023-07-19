Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

