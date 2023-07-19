Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

