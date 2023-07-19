Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.