V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,830 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,316.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $4,149,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

