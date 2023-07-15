The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $285,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.