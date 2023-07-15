Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 48.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

