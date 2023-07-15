Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,342,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

