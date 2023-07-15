Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

