Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.22 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

