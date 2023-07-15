Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,707 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.