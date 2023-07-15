Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $298.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.85.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.