Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

TYL opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.71.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.