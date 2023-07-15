Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,169.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,723 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,771,000 after buying an additional 1,056,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark cut their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Antero Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

