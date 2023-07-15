Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

