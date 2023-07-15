Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $12.25 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.