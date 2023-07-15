Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

