Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,316.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.