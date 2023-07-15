NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $449.93

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $449.93 and last traded at $447.64, with a volume of 9267285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $439.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.