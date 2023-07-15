Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 447,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,093,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211,221 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.