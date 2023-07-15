Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,140 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 48.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $87.82.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

