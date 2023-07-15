Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $121,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,342,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

