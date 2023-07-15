K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,342,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.