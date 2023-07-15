Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

