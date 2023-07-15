Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

TOL opened at $83.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

