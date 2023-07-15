Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

