Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

