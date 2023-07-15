Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 238 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PTC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,912 shares of company stock valued at $44,348,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

