DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.75 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

