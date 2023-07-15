DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 16,399 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

