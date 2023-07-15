David B. Wells Sells 5,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

