Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

