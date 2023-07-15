Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,212. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.