Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $109.51 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

