Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115,167 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Western Union worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.