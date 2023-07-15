Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,938 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,843,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,159 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

