Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after buying an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $113.28 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

