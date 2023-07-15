AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

