Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

