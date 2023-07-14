Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 90,759 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 151,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

