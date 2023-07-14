Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

