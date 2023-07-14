Wells Fargo & Company Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE XHR opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 651,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

