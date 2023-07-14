Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $11.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

