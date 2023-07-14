Wedbush Raises M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $108.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

