UBS Group Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $527.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.69.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.9 %

URI opened at $458.43 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $239.40 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

