TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.93

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.93 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.47). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.50), with a volume of 198,675 shares traded.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £859.09 million, a P/E ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990.94 ($32,150.96). Also, insider Kate Bolsover purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,951.26 ($10,229.33). Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,745 shares of company stock worth $3,791,545. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

