TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.93

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.93 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.47). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.50), with a volume of 198,675 shares traded.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £859.09 million, a P/E ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28.
TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.85 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About TR Property Investment Trust
TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TR Property Investment Trust
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.