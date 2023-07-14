Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,448 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

