Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.58

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$167.58 and traded as high as C$173.99. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$171.64, with a volume of 330,437 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.015233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.