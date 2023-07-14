TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.55

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 2410396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

