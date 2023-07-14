Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $774.55

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.55 ($9.96) and traded as low as GBX 730.50 ($9.40). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.43), with a volume of 701,538 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.42) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.54) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 923.75 ($11.88).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 774.55. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,364.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,806.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.