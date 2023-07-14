Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,709 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

